Dua Lipa Does Leather in Two Very Different Ways

While much of fashion’s most influential names are in Milan at the moment, taking in the spring 2023 runway shows, Dua Lipa is on the other side of the world in Mexico City. In true Lipa fashion, though, the pop star is still serving looks like she’s sitting front row. On Tuesday, Lipa shared a set of photos from her Future Nostalgia tour stop, showing off two of her latest looks, and proving the versatility of leather in the process.

The singer chose Naucalpan’s Nido de Quetzalcóatl and its unique, quirky architecture as the backdrop for her outfit photos. The greens and yellows of the house’s facade allowed her chocolate brown leather look to really pop. Lipa nabbed the set from Miu Miu’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, pairing the cropped moto jacket and lace-up, double-belted pants with a blue striped poplin shirt from the brand and a brown leather shoulder bag she’s been touting around a lot lately.

The dress code for the trip must have been leather, because during another outing, Lipa opted to stick to the fabric, while exhibiting a very different aesthetic. Her second ensemble featured what looks to be a classic, black motorcycle jacket fashioned into a corset from Dion Lee’s fall 2022 collection, with zippers running down the torso. She styled the top similarly to how it was presented on the runway, with black pants that feature an attached leather skirt. Lipa then finished off the outfit with some silver Bottega Veneta hoops, GCDS sunglasses, and her other favorite bag, the Balenciaga Le Cagole.

Instagram/@dualipa

Lipa will remain in Mexico for a bit longer to play her last show on the Latin America leg of her tour in Monterrey. After that, she has some time off, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if we saw her in Milan later this week, or perhaps Paris after that. Of course, the singer may need a bit of break before she heads to Australia and New Zealand to finish off her Future Nostalgia tour in November.

Estrop/Getty Images

Albert Urso/Getty Images