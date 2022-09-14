Dua Lipa Fuses Goth With Glamour

After about a month off from her Future Nostalgia tour during which she deservedly took a vacation, celebrated her birthday, attended a wedding, and managed to continue serving looks through it all, Lipa is back to work, and picking up in Latin America. While hitting the stage every night in Brazil and Argentina, the singer has been donning the sparkly bodysuits that have become her concert signature. So, it makes sense that, when she’s not on stage, she’s keeping it more casual these days. Of course, this is Lipa we’re talking about, and she has a slightly different definition of that word than the rest of us.

On Tuesday, ahead of her first of two concerts in Buenos Aires, the artist took to Instagram to pump up her fans, and show of photos of her exploring the city, as well as the looks she wore to do so. The first ensemble in her post features an expert mix of glam and goth. Lipa contrasted a blue, sequin-covered mini skirt she could have easily worn onstage with a Carrie-themed sweatshirt, featuring a tiara dripping with blood. She then accessorized the pieces with leather Versace cowboy boots, a brown leather shoulder bag and some red sunglasses worn on her head.

Her other look had a bit more cohesion, helped by the fact that all the pieces are by Bottega Veneta. Lipa started with Matthieu Blazy’s popular trompe l'oeil leather denim pants, and paired them with a cotton rib tank from the brand. She then topped the simple base with a butter yellow leather shirt. Barolo-hued accessories—croc leather pumps and Bottega’s new Kalimero bag—completed the look, along with mismatched earrings by Eéra.

The two ensembles show off Lipa’s style range, from edgy glam to classic lines, a switch she can make in the matter of days. Likely, we will be getting more of these off-duty looks from the singer as she continues her tour in Latin America, exploring the cities she stops in on the way.

