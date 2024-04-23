Dua Lipa Ditches Spring Hues for a More Muted Look

It’s finally warming up out there, which may have you instinctually reaching for all the brightly colored clothes in your closet to match the flowers that are finally popping their heads out from beneath the frozen dirt. But before you throw on that yellow sweater or red dress, Dua Lipa will have you reconsider, as the singer is making a case for muted spring style.

On Tuesday, Lipa was spotted in NYC, likely in full prep mode for her album release next month. But while DL3 may be titled Radical Optimism, a name that evokes sunlight, smile-inducing hues, and cheerful prints, the only thing colorful on her person was her now-signature red locks. Lipa stepped out in a very restrained look, seemingly reserving all that radical optimism for her tracklist.

If Lipa was spending her NYC day in meetings, she was dressed for the part, wearing an elevated version of a groufit in a gray maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit, made daytime-appropriate with the addition of sheer black tights and knee-high black leather boots. The singer then added a gray tank, a unique, asymmetric denim jacket, and the only truly eye-catching part of her ensemble—a silver Gucci Horsebit bag.

That’s not to say Lipa’s look was boring, however. One can’t always wear ground-breaking fashions, and the singer’s attire proves sometimes a daily uniform can be made more exciting with a few intriguing pieces. In this case, it was the jacket and bag that pulled the majority of the weight. Most likely, Lipa and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, have a litany of radically optimistic ensembles at the ready for when the album promo kicks into high gear over the next few days. So for now, we will accept this more muted outfit, and in the meantime file it away as future inspiration for a strong, understated look.

