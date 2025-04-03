Dua Lipa is ready to return to the golden age of over-the-top lingerie, and not just for the boudoir. Currently on the Oceania leg of her Radical Optimism tour, Dua hit the stage in Auckland, New Zealand, last night in a look the lingerie world really hasn’t seen much of since the 1980s. Yet, thanks to some creative subversion, her look isn’t nearly as revealing as it may first seem.

Dua’s Balenciaga fit, which she recycled from the first leg of her world tour, consisted of a sheer and embroidered negligee, long fishnet stockings, and a giant faux fur chinchilla coat. It’s pure vintage va-va-voom, yet Lipa isn’t nearly as exposed as she may seem. It’s a custom rework of a look Balenciaga sent down their spring 2024 runway, and her fishnet stockings are a trompe l’oeil effect on top of a full nude-hued bodysuit.

@dualipa

You might not be able to tell it from the image, but the runway model is actually so covered in fabric that the garment has a mock turtleneck. Dua’s version, however, was cut more traditionally around the bust.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The singer, working with her long-time stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, appears to have a preference for amped-up lingerie silhouettes when on stage. Curve-hugging bodysuits, like a Jean Paul Gaultier number she also wore in Auckland, are a staple of her concert style. The custom piece features sheer halter straps and rhinestones worthy of a pop diva. Later on, during her performance in Auckland, Dua changed into a black lace catsuit from Valentino.

Like her other two outfits, she’s worn this look on rotation throughout her tour. For one stop in Australia, she layered red shorts on top of her catsuit, but she usually prefers to accent the look with just a simple black thong and a white sole. Perhaps the most jaw-dropping look of Dua’s Radical Optimism tour, however, was a custom Chanel outfit inspired by a beloved Karl Lagerfeld silhouette. Dua’s worn that look less frequently than her other lingerie fits, but surely, it’ll get several moments to shine as the star is on the road throughout 2025.

Dave Simpson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images