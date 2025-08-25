Dua Lipa’s Final Birthday Dress Proves She’s the True Leo Queen

After nearly an entire month, two countries traveled, and a wardrobe full of bikinis and sundresses, Dua Lipa’s 30th birthday celebrations finally came to a climax over the weekend. In true Leo fashion, the pop singer had one last style bang over the weekend, wearing a completely sheer naked dress perfect for the “Vacanza Queen.”

After spending the bulk of the month in Ibiza, Dua headed to Jamaica to enjoy her last few days of year 29. For her final look, the star turned to the It Girl-loved label Mirror Palais for a mesh burgundy number. The halter neck piece, which is available to shop on the brand’s website, is designed in hand-crocheted lace with flashy sequins placed on the outer layer. Underneath, Dua wore nothing but a matching thong and styled the look with metallic statement bangles, clean, glowing skin, and tousled hair.

@dualipa

Lipa kicked off her birthday festivities in early August (her actual birthday is on the 22nd, as a reminder) with an intimate brunch attended by her close friends, family, and fiancé, Callum Turner. On that occasion, Dua smoldered in a custom number from Jacquemus. She wore a shimmery white look that featured an open back and a daring faux thong detail that exposed her hips. Just days later, she slipped into a disco ball of a dress from CGDS for another get-together. Like her first birthday outfit, it was marked by open sides and daring leg slits. Her Mirror Palais look certainly continued her streak of bold, body-baring birthday ensembles.

It wasn’t just all glitz and glam for Dua, though. She took to Instagram on her birthday with an emotional note to mark turning 30. “This last lap around the sun has been, without a doubt, my favorite year yet,” she wrote. “The past 10 years have been the most incredible ride I could’ve ever dreamed of… my 20s were pure MAGIC. Not without their challenges or awkward moments, but filled with more love, joy, and lessons than I ever imagined. I’m so deeply grateful for every step of the journey and everything it’s taken to get here.”