You didn’t actually think Dua Lipa would celebrate her 30th birthday in just one statement dress, did you? Over the weekend, the ultimate Leo queen (whose actual birthday is still four days away) hosted another fête, this time in a disco ball look that was ready to dance the night away.

Dua, who is celebrating in Ibiza, Spain, with friends, family, and her fiancé, Callum Turner, slipped into a cut-out dress from GCDS designer Giuliano Calza. The dress’s top half featured two large side cut-outs, which eventually met the skirt’s low-slung waistline. Leaning into the metallic theme, the pop singer styled her look with strappy metallic sandals, her go-to Elsa Peretti cuffs from Tiffany & Co., and sculptural gold earrings. Natural, sun-kissed skin and long black hair completed the ensemble.

Dua began her birthday month with several beach days, but really turned celebratory last wask. She hosted an intimate lunch with Turner, Mustafa the Poet, and Simon Porte Jacquemus—the latter of whom crafted a custom look for the singer that was just as skin-forward as her latest.

Following the lunch, she shared more of her birthday itinerary to Instagram, including a yacht trip, “long long dinners,” and “dancing till 6 am.” There’s also been a total of four birthday cakes thus far—but who’s counting?

It’s practically tradition at this point: when Dua celebrates a birthday, she goes all out—on both the party and fashion fronts. Over the years, she’s marked another trip around the sun in everything from neon string bikinis worn with mesh cover-ups and monogram Gucci bras to holy grail vintage finds from the likes of Versace, John Galliano-era Dior, and Thierry Mugler.

And with her 30th landing on a Friday, don’t expect her to blow out the candles on this multi-week birthday extravaganza anytime soon.