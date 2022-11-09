Dua Lipa Wore Thigh-High Boots With No Pants and It's a Power Look

Much like opera gloves, thigh-high boots are taking over the timeline. They cover so much, yet reveal such a tantalizing amount. Most celebs have been styling them with clothes, but Dua Lipa has managed to pull them off without much else but the statement boot. The pop star shared a shot of herself in a carousel of pictures on Instagram from her recent trip to Japan and the post has really taken off.

In the picture, Dua is wearing form-fitting, over-the-knee black vinyl boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. Her position makes it hard to see any bottoms, but she does appear to be wearing a white top with sheer black overlay. She had on rose eyeshadow and black eyeliner, and left her tousled long hair streaming down over one shoulder.

The artist captioned the post “japan miscellaneous” and shared some shots of meals, drinks, herself walking through the streets, and a stunning view of Mount Fuji. She has been posting a lot of images from her summer and fall of traveling, but it’s now back to work. Dua Lipa just launched the latest leg of her ongoing Future Nostalgia concert tour this week in Australia without losing a beat.

She kicked things off in Sydney, Australia, and wore both opera gloves and thigh-high boots that seamlessly melded into her vibrant blue body suit.

Don Arnold/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She has managed to enjoy some tourist activities while in the land down under, sharing some shots from her trip where she’s snuggling a koala and hand-feeding a tiny kangaroo. There are not a lot of places where one can have such close encounters with marsupials, so even big stars have to grab the opportunity when it is presented.