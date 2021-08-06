Dua Lipa’s vacation in her parent’s native Albania has doubled as a chance for the “We’re Good” singer to roll out a whole closet full of summer looks. For the past week or so, the singer, known by some as “Dula Peep,” has been taking time off in the mountainous region of Dukagjin and Ksamil, where she’s spent time at the Kep Merli resort. Accompanied by family and boyfriend Anwar Hadid, her activities have ranged from lounging oceanside and taking part in large-format al fresco dinners to paying a visit to the Albanian Royal Residence with The Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama. And for each activity, she’s debuted a real fashion moment. While Kendall Jenner—who also rolled out a suite of vacation looks during her recent trip to Cabo Saint Lucas, Mexico—encapsulated all the trends of the summer with her outfits, Lipa has opted for pieces right off the runway, with her own personal twists: chunky statement jewelry, luxe accessories, and one pair of ubiquitous white sunglasses.

Lipa began giving her followers a taste of her vacation outfits in July. For a day at the beach, she paired a trucker hat with her bikini and a t-shirt from the New York streetwear brand Only NY.

One day later, she provided her version of a couple of particularly pervasive trends this season: knitted bucket hats and ‘90s-inspired jewelry (please also note the rare blue Damier canvas Louis Vuitton side bag featured in slide two).

We also couldn’t help but notice Dua Lipa’s participation in the latest Prada logo trend. But instead of wearing the brand’s label in her hair like Lil’ Kim and Sadie Sink, she’s opted for the earrings version.

Between snapping photos of her sister Rina reading Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half and drinking juice concoctions out of half a watermelon with her brother Gjin, Lipa has also found time to wear a full look from Y/Project’s spring 2022 collection—with extensions in her hair to match.

Courtesy of Dua Lipa Instagram

And a peek at what are arguably our two favorite looks: A Courrèges vinyl dress and earrings from the brand’s resort 2022 collection one day, a pair of The Attico purple mules—which appear to be personalized with a “DUA” emblem on the inside—the next.

Courtesy of Dua Lipa Instagram Courtesy of Dua Lipa Instagram

The icing on the cake came during Lipa’s visit with Anwar, her father Dukagjin and her mother Anesa, to the Albanian Royal Residence. For this activity, the pop star wore a salmon-colored suit with statement shoulders—a nod to the ‘80s looks designers have been sending down spring 2022 runways.

Courtesy of Dukagjin Lipa Instagram

Since it was a political trip, Lipa kept her accessories low-key, with minimal jewelry and a small bag tucked under her arm. Although we wouldn’t be surprised to see the suit repurposed at another juncture during her vacation—the next beachside look, perhaps?