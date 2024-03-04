As the fashion world fixated on the debut of Seán McGirr at Alexander McQueen in Paris, just a short plane ride away, Britain’s finest musicians led a red carpet parade for the annual Brit Awards. Among the A-list crowd was none other than Dua Lipa who went all in on leather dressing, in more ways than one, during the London awards show.

Before she won big by taking home the award for Pop Act, Dua hit the step and repeat wearing a plunging leather creation that made custom by Atelelier Versace. The gown hit the pop sensation in all the right places, starting with a v-shaped, plunging neckline and finishing off in a curve-hugging skirt complete with a train.

Dua’s personal style has experienced a slight shift in recent months. Since announcing her highly-anticipated third studio album, she’s since switched up her hairstyle in favor of deep red locks and has adapted an edgier wardrobe full of statement outerwear and studded accessories. This Versace number certainly continued that pared-back, monochrome trend, especially when coupled with Dua’s smoked-out eyeliner courtesy of YSL Beauty, sleek stilettos, and flashy silver jewels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

To accept her recognition on stage, Dua switched into another leather-heavy moment that was a touch more casual than her red carpet look. She paired a fitted strapless corset with low-rise, studded pants and a silver-accented belt. Glam was altered in favor of a sweeping updo that she styled with tinted sunglasses, strands of silver chains, and pointed-toe boots.

Dua also treated the audience to a performance of her latest song, “Training Season,” where she opted for a moto jacket and matching hot pants designed in—you guessed it—glossy leather fabric.

Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

If you are keeping tally, that’s a total of three all-leather outfits for Dua in the span of a few hours. Still, the star and her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco had much, much more in store on Saturday. Dua’s nightcap came courtesy of an after party where she debuted a gothic twist on lingerie dressing. She topped off a corset dress from Dilara Findikoglu with a two-toned leather jacket and patent stilettos. Maybe the key to leather dressing comes in fours.