Dua Lipa has traded her love of Spongebob Squarepant’s Patrick Star for another beloved cartoon character: Hello Kitty. The singer paid homage to the fictional feline over the weekend, wearing one of her signature club outfits with an exposed, kitty-shaped bra.

The singer slipped into a GCDS dress (the brand also happened to be behind her Spongebob and crochet Patrick Star looks) while in Texas for the Austin City Limits music festival. The mini, from the Italian label’s spring 2025 collection, featured a tube silhouette that finished off just below Dua’s bust. The upper half of her bra—naturally, molded into Hello Kitty’s visage—poked out from atop her dress. Dua is no stranger to stripping down to her skivvies (she just wore the tiniest pair of hot pants while in Texas) but this outing proved to be a particularly campy twist on the exposed bra trend. Even the hemline of her dress featured a risqué neon garter belt in the same color as her bra top.

@dualipa

GCDS designer Giuliano Calza presented Dua’s look, something he referred to as the “Kitty cup” dress, during Milan Fashion Week in September. The mini draws elements from the brand’s viral Hello Kitty bikini bra which is available in silver and cherry red color ways.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It hasn’t just been micro bras and tiny hot pants for Dua, though. During a recent trip to New York City, she showed off exactly how she’s transitioning her summer wardrobe of slinky club attire into the fall season. She wore a black column skirt with a graphic red windbreaker, a matching bucket hat, and sling back pumps. She finished off her look with a Carrie Bradshaw-esque zebra print bag.

Of course, there were some riskier style moments from her trip to the Big Apple, like a cut out top and lace trousers from Christopher Esber. She even wore a graphic t-shirt printed with images of Mickey Mouse across the front—hopefully, Hello Kitty isn’t too jealous.