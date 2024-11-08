Like each and every pop diva that came before her, Dua Lipa understands the power of a good, high boot. After kicking off her Radical Optimism tour earlier this week, the singer has been rocking almost exclusively knee-high footwear in the days since—both on and off the stage. And her latest pair just so happen to be straight from the Paris runways.

Dua slipped into a patterned mini dress that featured a teensy pleated skirt. Instead of choosing something practical like the Puma Speedcat sneakers she’s been wearing recently, Dua opted for some PVC statement shoes from Acne Studios’s spring 2025 collection. They featured a pointed-toe front and a bold pattern of neon yellow roses. Dua finished off her outfit with some tinted GCDS glasses and a quilted Chanel bag.

In another Instagram photo dump from her time in Asia, Dua showed off even more of her tourist style. She opted for all-black this time, wearing a graphic t-shirt with a belted maxi skirt. Her shoe of choice? Grunge black boots, of course.

To the average person, heeled boots might not seem like the most comfortable option for an off-day. But considering Dua’s profession, it’s quite likely she’s rather used to the style from all those dance routines.

The singer also shared bits of her stage wardrobe from the opening night of her tour, which featured a leather bodysuit, fishnet stockings, and killer pointed-toe boots.

Dua’s Radical Optimism tour runs until the fall of 2025, which means the singer has plenty more on-stage and off-duty moments from where these came. In addition to her barrage of boots, she already slipped into some killer studded heels while touring Singapore. She paired those with a striped trousers that could have doubled as pajama pants.

Between those shoes and her runway boots, it’s clear Dua has no problem sacrificing comfort for a major fashion moment.