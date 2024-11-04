Dua Lipa’s latest outfit may have appeared simply sweet and innocent, but look closer and you’ll notice the Radical Optimism singer added some subversive details.

Ahead of the start of the Asian leg of her latest tour, Lipa was out and about in Singapore in an outfit that at first read as comfort-forward with a pair of loose cotton pants. She edged up the look with a white Ludovic de Saint Sernin bag slung over her shoulder. The purse featured grunge, lace-up details along the front—almost like a miniature corset—which perfectly accented the white whipped cream motif that was strewn across her t-shirt.

@dualipa

Dua kept up her edgy accessories streak with heels that could kill. She slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos that were trimmed with silver metallic spikes throughout.

@dualipa

Even her hair clip had a bit of an edge to it. Created by Corrina Goutos, it’s actually made out of an old lighter.

@DuaLipa

Dua’s decision to combine casual loungewear pants with more typically formal accessories isn’t totally outside of her usual wheelhouse. She’s always been one to come up with unexpected pairings (especially while traveling) like fiery red underwear worn with platform Tabi boots.

But it also keyed in on the recent surge of comfort-driven fashion that has been all the rage among celebrities. Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Angelina Jolie are making the case for elevated loungewear. Rihanna especially has zeroed in on the look, having recently worn a leopard print onesie and a luxe Bottega Veneta bag out to dinner. The music and beauty mogul also turned a white Jacquemus dressing robe into the ultimate red carpet moment.

Of course, wearing your pajamas out in public is nothing new—especially for Americans. But what sets these recent versions apart is just how celebrities are accessorizing their outfits. They’re not just throwing on some pajamas and calling it a day. Instead, stars are leveling up cozy separates with killer accessories. And with a schedule as busy as Dua’s (her Radical Optimism tour begins tomorrow) it makes sense she’d want to savor some last bits of comfort before slipping into her stage clothes.