“I’ve written this moment down and wished for it and dreamt it and worked so hard,” Dua Lipa said on Friday night from the Pyramid Stage at the 2024 Glastonbury festival in front of about 100,000 audience members. “I said I really wanted to headline Pyramid Stage on a Friday night because then I knew I could party for the next two days in the best place on earth. I’m so grateful. Little me would just be beside herself right now.”

Headlining Glastonbury is a major milestone in any musician’s career and Lipa had her shor on Friday. The star barreled through a four act (plus encore) set that included songs like “Training Season,” “Break My Heart,” “Cold Heart,” “Physical” and “Levitating.” She even brought out collaborator Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. But as an established fashion girlie, the show called for just as much attention to the wardrobe.

Working with Jahleel Weaver — the pair have been collaborators since around the Met Gala — Lipa cycled through five custom looks. They spanned from the dainty Versace she was wearing when reminiscing on her manifestations, to the leather and studs of Chrome Hearts. Read on for more details.

Chrome Hearts

For the past few months, Lipa has been opting for a lot of dark, slick leather looks. She opened the Glastonbury set in a black leather custom Chrome Hearts mini-dress featuring an oversized, grommeted belt. The look included safety pins and a raw edge.

She also doubled down on the metallic silver, wearing three link necklaces in white gold with pave diamonds from Tiffany & Co. She wore the necklaces with all of her looks that night. A Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Ten Stone cross pendant in platinum featuring diamonds completed the look.

Versace

Frequent brand partner Versace (the two did a collaborative collection together) created a silk slip dress. The piece features a black lace bust as well as black lace embroidery on the skirt. She wore it over fishnet stockings and with a pair of black leather boots.

Michael Schmidt and Saint Luis

In a look that likely echoed many of the attendees’ ensembles, the singer wore a pair of red and black tiger stripe high waisted shorts with crystal studded leather belts from Michael Schmidt. The designer also made the custom, embellished black gloves she wore. The t-shirt was from Saint Luis, a seller of vintage shirts, and paid tribute to Shakespears Sister, one of the few previous female headliners at Glastonbury.

Acne Studios

Going with this vibe of short, sexy, and casual, Acne Studios made a look that appeared to be completely created from t-shirts. The top appeared to be an embellished tank top with the bottom, rolled up into a bra, creating a bralette. The asymmetrical skirt seemed to be a shirt draped into a leather, chain covered belt. The belt was from Michael Schmidt.

Loewe

For the last look, Lipa went back to all black. She wore studded hotpants with an oversized belt as well as a sparkly halter top. The full look came from Loewe.