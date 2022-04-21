Elizabeth Olsen Takes It To Church In A Baby Blue Armani Couture Suit

The Multiverse is about to be unleashed, which means everyone’s favorite sorcerer and witch, Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, are about to be sent on a worldwide tour to promote the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The journey started in Berlin on Thursday, where the pair was joined by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ director, Sam Raimi to promote the series. Cumberbatch went very casual for the occasion, in a gray wrinkled suit, white tee, and mustard yellow scarf, but that just allowed Olsen to shine even more as she dressed to the nines in a couture look.

In fact, Olsen would have stood out next to pretty much anyone in her iridescent suit set from Giorgio Armani Prive fall 2021 couture. The look featured a pair of cropped pants that ended in a section of beaded flowers above the actress’ ankles, with a matching structured jacket featuring an embellished closure at the waist. Underneath the jacket, a crystal-encrusted tank top poked through, adding just a bit more sparkle to the already glimmering look.

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

The ensemble, with its plethora of embellishments and matching moments, is almost close enough to falling into the realm of auntiecore, one of the recent niche trends to emerge in the wake of fashion TikTok’s continuing boom. All Olsen needs is a matching blue bag to hold her tissues and reading glasses, and she’s ready to take the bema at her niece’s bat mitzvah for aliyah. On the runway, the jacket was more cropped, allowing for a sliver of skin to peek out between the bottom of the jacket and the waist of the pant, but Olsen had it elongated for her appearance, making it appropriate in case she happens to find herself in a place of worship following the photo call. Even Olsen’s crisp bob and the way she’s holding her hands for pictures elicits the image of a posh auntie. That’s not to say the look isn’t desirable. While auntiecore is nothing new, (as José Criales-Unzueta explains, “it’s been around for generations”) the trend has become very hot, bleeding into every facet of fashion, and now, Olsen is bringing it to the runway. Of course, at 33-year-old, Olsen is a little young to fully embody the trend, but if she feels like a rich Park Avenue bubbe in this suit, who are we to say otherwise.

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images