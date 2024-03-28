Individually, Elle and Dakota Fanning are renowned for their sleek, pared-back personal styles. Together? Well, seeing the siblings in one place is something akin to Quiet Luxury overload. Earlier this week, the Fanning sisters stepped out to a Netflix event in New York City while wearing their versions of night out party looks. There was plenty of The Row, this season’s hottest color, and some very on-trend shoes.

Dakota, whose new series Ripley debuts in April, posed at the cocktail event in an understated sleeveless dress from The Row (fittingly, the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed brand is a favorite of these siblings too). The actress tied a coordinating blazer around her waist and accessorized her look with layers of Cartier jewels.

Elle, for her part, also dabbled in a bit of The Row (and stealth wealth, for that matter) through her own style signatures. The star—who just unveiled a new “lob,” or long bob, earlier this week—opted for a satin, ruby red trench dress that she paired with a matching lip. Elle rounded out her look with an asymmetrical black bag and almond-toe pumps from The Row (the rounded, throwback shoe is having quite the moment amongst style stars lately).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s fitting that the Fannings went all in on The Row for their first joint outing of 2024. Aside from the obvious sister-sister connection between them and the Olsens, Elle and Dakota have made it a habit to sport the Quiet Luxury brand for many of their public appearances. In fact, for their last outing together during the opening of Elle’s Broadway play Appropriate, they sported matching all-black looks from the Olsen twins.

Elle wore the brand’s strapless Arpelle Dress styled with a silver tassel necklace and her go-to almond-shaped pumps. Dakota followed her sister’s cue in a chic black coat, maxi dress, and slingback heels all courtesy of the American label. Elle and Dakota do share a stylist in Samantha McMillan which might explain their fashion kismit. However, it likely has more to do with the fact that these very famous sisters just look good in clothes designed by other very famous sisters.