It’s been nearly six months since Elle Fanning last stepped onto the red carpet. But, last night, the star proved that she hasn’t lost one bit of her signature step-and-repeat luster. Always one to embrace classic Hollywood elegance, Fanning put a dramatic twist on a staple red carpet silhouette to attend the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards.

Fanning stepped out to the Los Angeles event in an off-the-runway dress from Dior’s spring 2025 collection. It featured a low-cut neckline that plunged almost to her navel and risqué cut-outs at the sides and back. As if those skin-baring details weren’t enough of a switch up from the standard little black dress, the look was given a not-so-demure twist with black leather gloves that stretched all the way up to her shoulders. The entire outfit struck a balance between vintage Grace Kelly glamour—an arena Fanning is well-versed in on the red carpet—and a take-charge dominatrix. Fanning’s hair and makeup, however, picked up on the timeless elements of her Dior dress. She sported her signature red lipstick, a side-swept hairstyle, and a dainty diamond necklace from Cartier.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning, who stars in the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown opposite Timothée Chalamet, was last spotted on the step and repeat during the Tony Awards in June. There, she slipped into a Marlene Dietrich-coded two-piece suit from Saint Laurent that she dressed up with a scarlet lip and diamond Cartier bling.

Fanning didn’t lose sight of her red carpet go-tos between the Tony Awards and last night’s appearance. Her timeless monochrome look with a low-cut neckline and some sort of unexpected surprise is always a winning formula.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Fanning is primed to ramp up her press appearances in the coming months as A Complete Unknown makes its way to theaters nationwide. The actress, who plays Sylvie Russo, one of Dylan’s love interests, discussed the James Mangold film on the red carpet last night. “I am just so excited for everyone to see [Timothée’s] performance and this film,” she said. “He was trained for a really long time, and we got to finally come together and make it, and it’s just such a beautiful film.”

Fanning is quite experienced in dressing for high-profile press tours—look no further than all those princess dresses from her Maleficent days—so expect her to take some even bigger swings on the red carpet in the coming months.