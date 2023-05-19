At this point, Elle Fanning is an absolute Cannes Film Festival pro, descending on the south of France every year and immediately hopping atop the best dressed lists with ease. On Tuesday, the actress was the clear success of the festival’s opening red carpet when she glided up the stairs in a magical Alexander McQueen gown. But it’s not just the extravagant red carpet dressing which Fanning has mastered, but the off duty and after party style as well. When she isn’t in front of dozens of cameras at film premieres, she’s seen around town in some more low-key, but equally chic fits. And on Thursday night, Fanning stepped out in the party dress to end all party dresses, once and for all solidifying her placement among the best of the best dressed at Cannes.

An event celebrating Paco Rabanne calls for a skin-bearing look comprised of unconventional materials, but Fanning really blew the assignment out of the water when she attended the brand’s event in a dress from their recent fall 2023 show. It looks like it could slice an eye out if Fanning made any sudden movements—but in the best way possible. With an empire waist skirt comprised of silver paillettes that bounced around the actress’ legs and body when she walked, the dress was topped with two almost broach-like metal flowers on the bust and a third in the middle attached to to a necklace-like piece that turned the dress into a halter. It is honestly less dress than art piece, an extravagant look that Fanning and her stylist, Samantha McMillen, smartly allowed to stand on its own, adding only sky-high silver heels and a face of very natural makeup.

Demure glamour, high-end elegance, skin-slicing chic, Fanning can serve it all, and seemingly do so with ease. Since the actress doesn’t actually have a film in competition this year at Cannes, her appearances at events are mostly dependent on her various brand contracts, but luckily, her work with L’Oréal and Paco Rabanne has already proven worth it to her fans. Hopefully, we will continue to see Fanning turn out looks as the festival continues, but even if she leaves tomorrow, she will have provided us with more than enough to hold us over until next year.