It’s a great week for Elle Fanning’s style. As the actress continues to promote season two of her Hulu show, The Great, she’s had a few A+ style moments while having a bit of fun with some truly whimsical pieces. On Monday night, Fanning stepped out in her quirkiest look yet, wearing two links of a giant bedazzled gold chain as a top and, continuing her surrealist streak of looks.

The piece, which features a simple (tiny) chain across an otherwise open back, is from Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain SS22 show. Fanning paired the top with a simple black column maxi skirt and a bold red lip, letting the conversation piece really speak for itself. Fanning wore the look to the Instyle Awards where her stylist, Samantha McMillen, was honored with stylist of the year. “Samantha McMillen is my stylist of the year every day!” Fanning wrote in an Instagram post celebrating McMillen. “We cried as I finally watched her step into the deserving spotlight. We have worked closely for 10 years. She is family. Samantha treats each of her clients with love, respect, and most importantly KINDNESS! I love you.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle

Fanning’s Balmain moment comes right after the actress stepped out (literally) in one of this season’s hottest accessories—the “ready-made” heels from Jonathan Anderson’s SS22 Loewe show. Fanning paired the egg-embossed shoes with a chic look from The Row SS22. She followed that up with a beautifully embroidered Atelier Versace gown for The Great’s season two premiere, proving McMillen truly does deserve all the props.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images