Holiday dressing—a style usually full of metallic baubles and sequins, the odd pop of emerald green, and perhaps a print or two—just got a whole lot more chic thanks to Elle Fanning. Last night, the actress elevated the seasonal look during a photo call for her and Timothée Chalamet’s new movie, A Complete Unknown.

Fanning stepped out to the London event in oversized tailoring from Bottega Veneta’s pre-spring 2025 collection. She wore a strong-shouldered suit jacket with matching dress pants. While Fanning could have simply pulled a Kendall Jenner and rocked her suiting sans shirt, she layered a bold red and white shirt underneath that was basically the high fashion equivalent of candy cane stripes. She wrapped everything up with a slicked-back hairdo and black loafers.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

This menswear-style moment was a welcomed switch-up for Fanning who usually prefers glamorous, vintage-inspired gowns on the red carpet. The actress has been ramping up her public appearances over the past few weeks, last stepping out to the 2024 Governors Awards in a sheer confection from Alessandro Michele’s Valentino.

She wore a see-through maxi skirt and matching capelet, from the brand’s spring 2025 collection, that both featured major embroidery and feather plumage. Fanning, of course, is gearing up for A Complete Unknown’s nationwide theatrical release which is slated for the end of December.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the James Mangold-directed project, Fanning plays a woman named Sylvie Russo who is one of Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) love interests. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about Chalamet’s performance and his surprising vocal talents.

“He was singing ‘Masters of War’ and ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ and I was like, ‘Jesus.’ All of us were kind of shaking, because it was so surreal hearing someone do that,” she said, adding “So perfectly done, but it wasn’t a caricature.”