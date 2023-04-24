Stars gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night for The Daily Front Row’s seventh annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The event celebrated the intersection of Hollywood and fashion, honoring designers, brands, stylists, and artists at the center of those two worlds at a stylish ceremony hosted by the buzziest name in fashion at the moment, the recently retired image architect and celebrity super-stylist Law Roach.

The guest list dripped with big names, including Elle Fanning, who presented Magazine of the Year to W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves. For the occasion, Fanning chose an off-white blouse and black wrap maxi skirt from Givenchy fall/winter 2023 and joked that her glam was an homage to Moonves, whom she has known since she was 15. “I wore my hair like her and a red lip tonight because she always does this at big events, so we’re matching,” Fanning noted from the stage. Gwyneth Paltrow, whose G. Label by Goop was honored as Powerhouse Brand of the Year, wore a similarly simple, yet more revealing look. The actress accepted her award in a pair of nude trousers and a matching bandeau with an attached sheer turtleneck and sleeves.

Elle Fanning and Sara Moonves Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Gwyneth Paltrow Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Other attendees included Brie Larson, who fittingly wore a red sequin Rodarte gown to present Kate and Laura Mulleavy with Designers of the Year. Similarly, Teyana Taylor was unmissable in a corseted Mônot dress with a high slit in honor of the brand’s designer, Eli Mizrahi, who took home the award for Emerging Brand of the Year. Breakout Style Star winner Meghann Fahy was also in attendance, arriving in a black bralette, oversized trousers, and flowing floor-length jacket from Valentino.

Brie Larson with Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor with Mônot’s Eli Mizrahi Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That was hardly the end of the A-list attendees, though. Miley Cyrus snuck in through the back, lending her support to her stylist Bradley Kenneth, who was honored at the event. Meanwhile Kim Kardashian opted to take center stage, walking the red carpet with her daughter North West before presenting her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair Artist prize. Kardashian wore a gray Rick Owens spring/summer 2023 skirt and a simple bandeau top, leaving the focus on a large silver John Galliano for Dior choker from 2003, which encircled her entire neck. West, meanwhile, kept things professional, wearing a black suit and Dolce & Gabbana boots. She joined her mother on stage, butting in to inform the audience, “There’s no words. Chris Appleton’s the best.”

Kim Kardashian and North West Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves, who recently attended the LA MOCA gala with his partner, Alexandra Grant, also made a surprise appearance to present his longtime stylist Jeanne Yang with the Fashion Visionary Award. “Fashion is one of the forms that everybody every day has an opportunity to express who they are,” Yang said during her speech. “And what I feel like I’ve done is I’ve given permission to a lot of people to let them be themselves.”