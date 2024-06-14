Elle Fanning and Sofia Coppola have teamed up once again. But before you get too excited, no, it’s not for another movie, but for a campaign video. Still, we’ll take a collaboration between the actress and director whenever we can get it. On Thursday night, the pair joined up to celebrate “Come Alive With the Seasons” the Roku Gin campaign starring Fanning and directed by Coppola, and of course, the two showed off their signature style in the process.

Fanning looked as angelic as ever in a vintage white John Galliano slip dress with crisscrossing straps at the top and embroidered cherry blossoms on the bodice. The motif was fitting considering the campaign video—which features Fanning enjoying Roku Gin martinis at dinner with friends—is filled with the flower. That means Fanning was embracing a light touch of “theme dressing” for this event, proving you don’t need to be promoting a big movie to take part in the trend. Coppola, meanwhile, stuck to her go-to Chanel, wearing a black and pink tweed mini dress with a boat neckline and leggings underneath.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coppola and Fanning have known each other for quite a while—since Fanning was just 11, shooting Coppola’s 2010 film Somewhere. They then reunited in 2017 for The Beguiled, joined by Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst.

“It’s always great to see Elle and work with her,” Coppola told Town & Country about the reunion. “It’s fun to see her now, grown up, after starting to work with her when she was 11. She always lights up the screen and is fun and easy.” Fanning’s schedule is pretty busy these days. She’s currently filming the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, alongside Timothée Chalamet, and she has several other projects on the back burner, but maybe this experience reminded her of the joys of working with Coppola and they can squeeze in another film together soon.