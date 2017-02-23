Emily Blunt’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments are Sophisticated Risks

Since her starring turn in
The Devil Wears Prada, British actress Emily Blunt has quickly become one to watch on the red carpet. Her glamorous, colorful style combines a classic appeal with just the right amount of edge to create bold, statement-making looks. From movie premieres to award show after-parties, Blunt knows how to stand out in all the right ways, and is never one to shy away from a fashion risk. As we have watched the Hollywood actress take on additional roles of wife and mother, she has remained just as stylish as ever.
2021:
Jungle Cruise Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
For the premiere of her Disney film
Jungle Cruise, Blunt kept the color palette muted but the silhouette appropriately adventurous in a look from Schiaparelli.
2020:
A Quiet Place Part II Premiere Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images
Emily Blunt went dramatic in a red leather dress from Alexander McQueen at the 2020 premiere of
A Quiet Place Part II. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
During New York Fashion Week, Blunt attended Tory Burch’s spring-summer 2020 show in a sporty Burch suit.
Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage
For that year’s ‘Camp’ themed Met Gala, Blunt was ornate in gold Michael Kors.
2018: New York Street Style
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Out and about in New York City in 2018, Emily Blunt paired plaid pants with an argyle sweater, tied together by a green overcoat and elegant necklace.
Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images
Wearing Schiaparelli, there was nothing quiet about Blunt’s look for the 2018 Academy Awards afterparties.
2018: Dior Haute Couture Show
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
At Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 show in Paris, Blunt looked like the perfect Dior woman in a dress that looked sophisticated but also whimsically recalled a bit of Alice in Wonderland.
2019: Palm Springs International Film Festival
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
At this California film festival, Blunt kept things classy and sculptural in a red, one-shoulder gown.
Emily Blunt pulled off a sartorial triumph in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 BAFTAs.
Another red carpet, another risk: this time in intricate, nude-colored Roberto Cavalli.
Still pregnant and glowing, in Michael Kors, at the 2016 Met Gala.
Blunt attended the 2016 Academy Awards pregnant and wearing Prada.
2016:
The Girl on The Train Premiere
A truly show-stopping fashion moment in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of
The Girl on The Train in London.
Another Prada moment for the actress at the 2015 premiere of
Sicario.
2015: Critics’ Choice Awards
Stunning in crimson red at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards.
2015: Toronto International Film Festival
Blunt matched her sweet strapless dress with neon shoes at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.
2015: Cannes Film Festival
A playful daytime look at the Cannes Film Festival.
Blunt dressed in Prada, of course, at the 2015 MET Gala.
2015: Cannes Film Festival
Chic in simple Calvin Klein at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.
Blunt donned a white, grecian Michael Kors Collection number at the 2015 Golden Globes.
2014:
Into The Woods Premiere
A rose-covered Dolce & Gabbana moment at the 2014 premiere of
Into The Woods.
2014: Dubai International Film Festival
A fashion risk–the formal crop-top–that paid off during the 2014 Dubai International Film Festival.
Blunt went for tulle LBD at a 2013 benefit gala in NYC.
A golden goddess in Michael Kors Collection at the 2013 Golden Globes.
2012: Women of the Year Event
Streamlined in a stunning tangerine gown at the
Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards.
2011:
The Adjustment Bureau Premiere
At the 2011 premiere of
The Adjustment Bureau, Blunt stepped out in a blooming knee-length frock.
2011: Critics’ Choic Awards
Blunt stepped up her fashion game once again at the 2011 Critics’ Choice Awards.
2011:
Gnomeo and Juliet Premiere
All suited up at the 2011 premiere of
Gnomeo And Juliet.
Blunt opted for a dramatic, black and grey look at the 2011 Emmy Awards.
2011: Kennedy Center Honors
Embracing her love for bold hues, Blunt stunned in hot pink at the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors.
Blunt attended the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards in a romantic confection of a dress from Versace.
2010: Critics’ Choice Awards
At the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards, Blunt opted for a short, armor-like dress.
Lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmy Awards.
Embracing metallics at the SAG Awards in 2009.
2009:
Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute
A nude moment for the actress in 2009 at the
Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute.
The redhead opted for a one-shoulderd jade gown at the 2008 BAFTAs.
At the 2007 BAFTAs, Blunt cinched a tiered, black beaded gown with a bright turquoise sash.
Blunt opted for sheer, body-hugging white at the 2007 Golden Globes.
2006:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere
One of her first major red carpet appearances, Blunt opted for a lace-trimmed pink frock at
The Devil Wears Prada premiere in June 2006.