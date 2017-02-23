Emily Blunt’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments are Sophisticated Risks

Since her starring turn in The Devil Wears Prada, British actress Emily Blunt has quickly become one to watch on the red carpet. Her glamorous, colorful style combines a classic appeal with just the right amount of edge to create bold, statement-making looks. From movie premieres to award show after-parties, Blunt knows how to stand out in all the right ways, and is never one to shy away from a fashion risk. As we have watched the Hollywood actress take on additional roles of wife and mother, she has remained just as stylish as ever.

2021: Jungle Cruise Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic For the premiere of her Disney film Jungle Cruise, Blunt kept the color palette muted but the silhouette appropriately adventurous in a look from Schiaparelli.

2020: A Quiet Place Part II Premiere Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images Emily Blunt went dramatic in a red leather dress from Alexander McQueen at the 2020 premiere of A Quiet Place Part II.

2019: Tory Burch Show Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch During New York Fashion Week, Blunt attended Tory Burch’s spring-summer 2020 show in a sporty Burch suit.

2019: Met Gala Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage For that year’s ‘Camp’ themed Met Gala, Blunt was ornate in gold Michael Kors.

2018: New York Street Style Photo by Gotham/GC Images Out and about in New York City in 2018, Emily Blunt paired plaid pants with an argyle sweater, tied together by a green overcoat and elegant necklace.

2018: Oscars Party Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli, there was nothing quiet about Blunt’s look for the 2018 Academy Awards afterparties.

2018: Dior Haute Couture Show Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images At Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 show in Paris, Blunt looked like the perfect Dior woman in a dress that looked sophisticated but also whimsically recalled a bit of Alice in Wonderland.

2019: Palm Springs International Film Festival Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival At this California film festival, Blunt kept things classy and sculptural in a red, one-shoulder gown.

2017: BAFTA Awards Image via Getty Emily Blunt pulled off a sartorial triumph in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 BAFTAs.

2017: SAG Awards Image via Getty Another red carpet, another risk: this time in intricate, nude-colored Roberto Cavalli.

2016: Met Gala Image via Getty Still pregnant and glowing, in Michael Kors, at the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: Oscars Image via Getty Blunt attended the 2016 Academy Awards pregnant and wearing Prada.

2016: The Girl on The Train Premiere Image via Getty A truly show-stopping fashion moment in Alexander McQueen at the premiere of The Girl on The Train in London.

2015: Sicario Premiere Image via Getty Another Prada moment for the actress at the 2015 premiere of Sicario.

2015: Critics’ Choice Awards Image via Getty Stunning in crimson red at the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2015: Toronto International Film Festival Image via Getty Blunt matched her sweet strapless dress with neon shoes at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

2015: Cannes Film Festival A playful daytime look at the Cannes Film Festival.

2015: Met Gala Image via Getty Blunt dressed in Prada, of course, at the 2015 MET Gala.

2015: Cannes Film Festival Image via Getty Chic in simple Calvin Klein at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

2015: Oscars Image via Getty Blunt donned a white, grecian Michael Kors Collection number at the 2015 Golden Globes.

2014: Into The Woods Premiere Image via Getty A rose-covered Dolce & Gabbana moment at the 2014 premiere of Into The Woods.

2014: Dubai International Film Festival Image via Getty A fashion risk–the formal crop-top–that paid off during the 2014 Dubai International Film Festival.

2013: Gala Image via Getty Blunt went for tulle LBD at a 2013 benefit gala in NYC.

2013: Golden Globes Photo via Getty A golden goddess in Michael Kors Collection at the 2013 Golden Globes.

2012: Women of the Year Event Photo via Getty Streamlined in a stunning tangerine gown at the Harper’s Bazaar Woman of the Year Awards.

2011: The Adjustment Bureau Premiere Photo via Getty At the 2011 premiere of The Adjustment Bureau, Blunt stepped out in a blooming knee-length frock.

2011: Critics’ Choic Awards Photo via Getty Blunt stepped up her fashion game once again at the 2011 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2011: Gnomeo and Juliet Premiere Photo via Getty All suited up at the 2011 premiere of Gnomeo And Juliet.

2011: Emmy Awards Photo via Getty Blunt opted for a dramatic, black and grey look at the 2011 Emmy Awards.

2011: Kennedy Center Honors Photo via Getty Embracing her love for bold hues, Blunt stunned in hot pink at the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors.

2010: Golden Globes Photo via Getty Blunt attended the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards in a romantic confection of a dress from Versace.

2010: Critics’ Choice Awards Photo via Getty At the 2010 Critics’ Choice Awards, Blunt opted for a short, armor-like dress.

2010: Emmy Awards Photo via Getty Lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

2009: SAG Awards Photo via Getty Embracing metallics at the SAG Awards in 2009.

2009: Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute Photo via Getty A nude moment for the actress in 2009 at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute.

2008: BAFTA Awards The redhead opted for a one-shoulderd jade gown at the 2008 BAFTAs.

2007: BAFTA Awards Photo via Getty At the 2007 BAFTAs, Blunt cinched a tiered, black beaded gown with a bright turquoise sash.

2007: Golden Globes Blunt opted for sheer, body-hugging white at the 2007 Golden Globes.