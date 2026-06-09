Emily Ratajkowski Took Cutouts To The Extreme For Her 35th Birthday

When celebrating another year around the sun, a statement-making birthday dress is always a good idea. That was clearly an ethos for Emily Ratajkowski, who just celebrated her 35th birthday in bombshell-worthy style—with plenty of cutouts, to boot.

As shared on Instagram, Ratajkowski gathered friends for a birthday soirée that took over Ha’s Snack Bar on the Lower East Side. For the occasion, she slipped on a short-sleeved red bodycon minidress with a large, dynamic front cutout. The piece’s standout detail featured a large, torn panel that was interwoven with thin strips of fabric to create a spiderwebbed effect. Ratajkowski completed her look with sparkling square diamond stud earrings, a gleaming Paco Rabanne chainmail shoulder bag, and a pair of leopard-printed Paris Texas mules.

Guests, including Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, and Ziwe, enjoyed a red cube-shaped cake accented by monochrome red anthuriums. Fittingly, the dessert perfectly matched Ratajkowski’s bold birthday dress.

Naturally, plenty of Ratajkowski’s friends and colleagues flooded her post’s comments to share birthday wishes, including Shayk, Marc Jacobs, Ronnie Hart, Quenlin Blackwell, Eiza González, and Karlie Kloss. “We loved to celebrate u last night my queen,” Shayk shared, seconded by Chantel Jeffries deeming Ratajkowski a “Gemini queen.”

The occasion marked Ratajkowski’s latest free-spirited birthday celebration. Last year, the model and author’s “cake”-themed party found her in a patchwork printed Jean Paul Gaultier set from the ‘90s, complete with a cheeky birthday cake shaped liker her own derriere. The year prior, she simply shared a photo dump while posing in a colorful printed bikini to ring in her 33rd year.

Where birthdays are concerned, it seems there isn’t just one way for Ratajkowski to celebrate. However, she always does so with plenty of sleek style.