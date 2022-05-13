Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore The Perfect Summer Going Out Dress

If the warming weather wasn’t already an indication, Emily Ratajkowski has officially declared it mini dress season. The model celebrated the rising temps by stepping out in what may be the perfect going out look on Thursday night—a crystal-embellished orange strapless Michael Kors dress that would have been perfect for a night of drinks or a few hours on the dance floor. This time, though, Ratajkowski wore the look to Bar SixtyFive at the top of Rockefeller Center where she was celebrating the launch of Michael Kors’ latest collab with Italian sport apparel brand, ellesse. Ratajkowski stars in the campaign for the collection, which features athleisure looks in the colorful palette of blue, red, and fittingly, orange. Likely, Ratajkowski dressed to the theme, wearing one of the colors of the night.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The model let the dress do the talking, pairing it with simple accessories, including white open-toe heels and a white bag. The choices direct the eye to this disco ball of a dress, which looks comfortable enough to spend the night in while glamorous enough to make the wearer still feel like the star of the show. It also makes the case for the color orange, which has taken a backseat lately as shocking pink and deep brown have taken over spring style. Maybe we should listen to Emrata, and give this bright hue a chance.