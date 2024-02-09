The Super Bowl is here—and, no, we don’t mean Sunday’s game, but rather the ensuing month-long schedule of runway shows. For fashion girls, like Emily Ratajkowski, the bi-annual showcase is busy, yes, but also a chance to show off their latest style leanings. And, last night, Ratajkowski proved that she’s quite the seasoned pro in fashion week dressing as she stepped out in not one, but two color blocked looks in the span of a few hours.

Ratajkowski began her night by slipping into a bodycon dress for an Hourglass Cosmetics event in New York City. Her mini featured a mock neck silhouette and a criss-cross sleeve detail which gave the piece a more formal twist. Ratajkowski styled the dress with a matching cherry clutch from Jacquemus and strappy black stilettos. She kept things classic for her glam, opting for dewy, sun-kissed skin and a nude lip.

The model and author is no stranger to having her photograph taken on the daily—her quotidian dog walks have almost become a neighborhood ritual on the Downtown Manhattan streets. Still, it’s rare that Ratajkowski will pull out a second look over the course of one day—but, hey, it is New York Fashion Week after all.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the night, the model switched out her party dress for something a little more sporty to attend a Puma event. And it seems as though Ratajkowski quite enjoyed the particular red and black palette of her first outfit—her second look just so happened to be an exact color reversal of her cherry dress.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The model styled a tailored black jacket—left partially zipped to create the effect of a mini dress—with a pair of tiny black shorts. She swapped out her Jacquemus clutch for a more traditional top handle bag and slipped into a pair of low-top Puma sneakers.

The remainder of Ratajkowski’s fashion month schedule is likely just as busy, if not more, as her Thursday night. Thankfully, she seems to have established a style playbook going forward—simple silhouettes paired with some sort of high-impact accessory or shoe. A leggy mini dress here, a pop of on-trend red there.