Curious as to what Emily Ratajkowski’s version of Old Hollywood glamour looks like? Journey no further than the plunging satin gown she wore to the King's Trust Global Gala in New York City last night.

Ratajkowski stepped out to the event, hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie, while wearing a low-cut halter look that was just as much of a party in the front as it was in the back. The model flashed some major cleavage with her dress thanks to a neckline that nearly plunged to her belly button. From there, the dress flowed into a form-fitting maxi skirt that then pooled into a slight train at the bottom. Ratajkowski continued her Hollywood homage with glamorous waves, dewy skin, and a glossy nude lip. She accessorized her red carpet look with silver chandelier earrings and a pair of diamond and emerald cocktail rings. But as much of a statement as the front of Ratajkowski’s dress proved to be, she had even more in store for the backside.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

If you can believe it, the back of Ratajkowski’s dress was cut even lower than the front section. The completely open portion created an almost bumster effect—like the low-slung pants Alexander McQueen championed in the early 2000s—as the model posed for photos. There was also a dramatic scarf detail that extended from Ratajkowski’s neck all the way down to the bottom of her gown.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The gala, which raises funds for King Charles’s foundation, drew a starry crowd of A-list names like Kate Moss, Iris Law, and John Legend who serenaded the evening’s guests. It turns out that many attendees picked up on Ratajkowski’s vision of Hollywood glamour. Moss looked striking in a satin cowl neck number, complete with a ribbon waist belt, while models like Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk opted for elegant LBDs.

Ratajkowski, true to form, came armed with one of the evening’s more elegant—and risqué—fashion statements that left us thinking: Why stick to regular cleavage when you can have a hint of butt cleavage, too?