Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski, Queen of the naked dress, to pull out the naked vintage look for the Met Gala after parties. After doing her thing on the Met steps in an equally risqué see-through gown, Ratajkowski sizzled in an archival LBD from the ’90s Paris runways.

Ratajkowski stepped out to co-host her own post-gala bash at WSA while wearing a slip dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring 1998 collection for Givenchy. The model’s dress, which she sourced from Tab Vintage, was designed in a gauzy black fabric etched with blue stars embroidered throughout. A sequined multi-color neckpiece added even more of an impact to the outfit as did the blue and black fringe that lined the skirt’s hem. Underneath, Ratajkowski went with a matching black bra and thong from Victoria’s Secret before topping everything off with a glitzy mini bag and gladiator-style pumps.

Ratajokwski played into the night’s “The Garden of Time” theme by way of her vintage Givenchy pull. The model is always one to flash a bit of skin—or in this case, a lot—but this isn’t your average naked dress. Accessing McQueen’s archives, let alone his work from his short stint at Givenchy, is no easy feat.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

McQueen, who served as Givenchy’s creative director from 1996 until 2001, showcased Ratajkowski’s party dress with a blinged-out thong and no bra. Instead of lace-up shoes, he styled the look with simple black sandals.

It turns out Ratajkowski wasn’t the only supermodel in a McQueen mood last night. Kendall Jenner unearthed a dress from one of the designer’s more rare collections—Givenchy’s fall 1999 couture show—which had never been worn previously. For the after parties, Jenner also happened to slip into an angelic white dress from McQueen’s spring 1997 Givenchy collection.

Both stars showed up at AprèsMET2, the after-party Ratajkowski hosted alongside Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano at WSA in the Financial District.

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images Photo by PIERRE VERDY / AFP INFO 1/2

On the red carpet, Ratajkowski kicked off her night of vintage fashion with one of her go-to labels: Versace. She sported an Atelier Versace couture confection from the brand’s fall 2001 collection that she also sourced from Tab Vintage. In addition to its completely sheer lace fabric, the dress was also designed with a cut-out backside and a va-va-voom front.

The Met Gala, and the subsequent after parties, is all about how celebrities adapt the night’s theme to their personal styles. In the case of Ratajkowski, that included a pair of her signature naked dresses. And some holy grail archival pulls.