In case you needed a reason to break out your summer dresses, Emily Ratajkowski is here to give you the go ahead. The model stepped out for dinner the Lower East Side on a particularly balmy Thursday night, dressed very much ready for summer, and embracing her inner Carrie Bradshaw in the process.

The model was spotted heading into the wine bar Le Dive with friends, wearing a backless halter neck dress with an asymmetric skirt. The look is from Miaou, and it’s kind of an updated version of the John Galliano for Dior autumn/winter 2000 newspaper dress Sarah Jessica Parker wore on season three of Sex and the City. Instead of newsprint, however, Ratajkowski’s dress was covered in what looks to be black and white photos with “Signal Ahead” signs and “Miaou” scattered across. The model paired the dress with brown Dior knee-high boots, a Miu Miu bag, and a pair of tiny, rectangular DMY By DMY sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has referenced Carrie’s Dior dress. Back in September, the model wore a vintage John Galliano newspaper print dress to an event during New York Fashion Week, pairing it with a Fendi Baguette and zebra print Proenza Schouler knee-high boots.

Ratajkowski’s NYC outing comes amid rumors that the model is dating Harry Styles after she was spotted kissing the singer last month in Tokyo. Since then, though, the two have not been seen together and during a recent interview following the hook up, Ratajkowski said she’s “not thinking about guys” at the moment. It seems likely, Ratajkowski will be embracing the Hot Girl Summer, and hopefully, providing us with style inspiration throughout.

