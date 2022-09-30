Emma Chamberlain has set the blueprint for successfully parlaying a YouTube career into wider stardom. After beginning her channel in 2016, Chamberlain quickly entered the spotlight, with viewers connecting to her authentic style of vlogging. From there, she shot to Internet fame, becoming known for her thrift-heavy style and slice of life videos. In March 2019, Chamberlain attended Paris Fashion Week for the first time as part of a co-sponsorship with YouTube and Louis Vuitton, which eventually, parlayed itself into an ambassadorship for the brand. Fast forward three years and Chamberlain has become a mainstay on red carpets, making appearances at the Venice Film Festival and Met Gala. When she’s not wearing Louis Vuitton, it’s common to see the Internet personality in vintage looks, staying true to her sustainable fashion roots. These days, Chamberlain is often decked out in Cartier diamonds as well, as she became an ambassador for the jewelry brand in 2022. Basically, she’s come a long way since 2016 and shows no signs of slowing down. So let’s take a look back at that journey in red carpet appearances, because we’re betting there will only be more in the future.

2022: Bones and All Premiere Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain wore vintage Roberto Cavalli to the Bones & All premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Of course, the Cartier ambassador decorated the dress with jewels from the brand.

2022: Venice Film Festival Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For the festival’s opening ceremony, Chamberlain wore a red, off-the-shoulder Valentino dress from the fall 2007 collection, Cartier jewels from 1997, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

2022: Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain wore a white skirt and butter yellow cropped top to the 2022 Met Gala, which she paired with a Cartier tiara from 1911.

2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The former Youtuber attended the award show after party in a slinky halter top gown from Louis Vuitton with her boyfriend, Tucker Pillsbury AKA Role Model.

2021: Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain wore custom Louis Vuitton for her first Met Gala appearance.

2019: Time 100 Next Event Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chamberlain attended the Time 100 event in a Louis Vuitton mini dress with black calf-high boots and a clutch.