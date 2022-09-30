Emma Chamberlain has set the blueprint for successfully parlaying a YouTube career into wider stardom. After beginning her channel in 2016, Chamberlain quickly entered the spotlight, with viewers connecting to her authentic style of vlogging. From there, she shot to Internet fame, becoming known for her thrift-heavy style and slice of life videos. In March 2019, Chamberlain attended Paris Fashion Week for the first time as part of a co-sponsorship with YouTube and Louis Vuitton, which eventually, parlayed itself into an ambassadorship for the brand. Fast forward three years and Chamberlain has become a mainstay on red carpets, making appearances at the Venice Film Festival and Met Gala. When she’s not wearing Louis Vuitton, it’s common to see the Internet personality in vintage looks, staying true to her sustainable fashion roots. These days, Chamberlain is often decked out in Cartier diamonds as well, as she became an ambassador for the jewelry brand in 2022. Basically, she’s come a long way since 2016 and shows no signs of slowing down. So let’s take a look back at that journey in red carpet appearances, because we’re betting there will only be more in the future.