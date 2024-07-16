Leave it to the avant-garde London designer Dilara Findikoglu to reference the OG avant-garde Londoner, Alexander McQueen, with one statement feather dress. And, leave it to Emma Corrin and their stylist Harry Lambert to turn that exact Dilara Findikoglu dress into the perfect Deadpool & Wolverine premiere moment. In Brazil last night, Corrin slipped into the ultimate feather corset dress for the film’s Rio de Janeiro premiere.

Corrin sported a look from Findikoglu’s fall 2024 runway show which was presented in London earlier this year. The actor’s dress featured a nipped-in, structured waist that created an hourglass effect. While the shape of the maxi was a conversation starter on its own, the main focus here was on the piece’s textured fabric. From the neckline to just below Corrin’s hips, the dress was designed with layers upon layers of white feathers that created a scale-like effect. The bottom of the piece, however, was created with what appeared to be some sort of rigid plaster.

The result was conversation between hard and soft, between the delicate texture of dove feathers and the armor-like qualities of plaster. The feathering technique also appears to reference some of Lee McQueen’s most memorable work. In specific the late designer’s fall 2008 show and several looks presented as part of his iconic “Voss” collection. McQueen’s predecessor Sarah Burton re-created the detail during one of her earliest collections for the brand in 2011.

@harry_lambert

Corrin’s dress featured Findikoglu’s signature eyelet detailing at the back. The gown’s lace-up closure trailed from the neck up top all the way to the hemline. Corrin finished off their outfit with a simple pixie cut, natural makeup, and simple white pumps.

@harry_lambert

Corrin and Lambert have been on quite the style streak since press for Deadpool & Wolverine kicked off earlier this month. For the film’s Berlin premiere, the actor dabbled in some major lingerie dressing in the form of a risky Saint Laurent look. They wore a silk mini dress complete with built-in garters and sheer stockings. Just a few days later, Corrin buckled into a Schiaparelli velvet coat and a matching corset during a press event in London.

Between their slinky lingerie moment, re-worked belt coat, and this referential feather dress, it’s clear Corrin is pulling out all the stops and then some for Deadpool & Wolverine.