With the present heat wave and a future impacted by global warming, the temperatures are simply just too high to wear pants. Entirely. So it’s little wonder that red carpet after red carpet, celebrity after celebrity, we are seeing the no-pants trend gain steam.

The latest to go bottomless is Emma Corrin. The actor hit the red carpet of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in Berlin on Sunday wearing a black silk number from Saint Laurent. With long sleeves, a strong padded shoulder and a high neck, it’s a bit of an enigma. While the bottoms may appear to be hot pants at a first glance, or even a mini skirt, the belted ensemble it attaches to sheer thigh high stockings. Maybe it should be a shirt dress?

Stylist Harry Lambert paired it with a pair of patent leather peep toe heels featuring a thin ankle strap as well as Cartier earrings. Daniel martin kept the hair, similarly dark and short: a black pixie cut.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corrin appears in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. In it, they play Cassandra Nova, the film’s villain.

They aren’t the only one to go without pants recently. Iris Law prefers tights in lieu of trousers. Lupita Nyong’o has done it quite a few times in monochromatic looks. Kim Kardashian opted for nude tights as well — paired with some archival Phoebe Philo for Celine, no less. Irina Shayka stepped into one of her favorite silhouettes: a statement boot. The list truly goes on.