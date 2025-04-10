As one of the most ardent supporters of naked dressing, it’s rare to see Emma Corrin hit the red carpet in anything other than a sheer, usually lace dress. But for the Black Mirror season seven screening last night, the actor did away with their signature see-through look in favor of all-black done with a twist.

Corrin’s look, sourced from Moschino’s fall 2025 collection, started with a simple crewneck sweater and pleated dress pants. Of course, they dressed up their monochrome pieces with a quirky little riff on something as simple as the neck tie. The actor broke up the black tones of her separates by layering a stark white blouse underneath. Not much of the top was visible aside from its long cuffs and a playful detail that fell somewhere between a pussy-bow and the office tie. The actor’s big, lug-sole boots tied in with the offbeat element of their shirt.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A screening like the one Corrin attended last night is much less of a spectacle compared to the razzle and dazzle of a more traditional red carpet. For the latter, Corrin usually opts for avant-garde twists on naked dressing that are sure to raise a few eyebrows. Their recent press tour for Nosferatu was full of risqué looks, like a gauzy Miu Miu dress and matching head-wrap, a gothic column gown from McQueen designer Seàn McGirr, and even a diaphanous tri-color Saint Laurent mini.

Corrin can’t be expected to wear sheer all the time, surely. While it’s nice when celebrities develop and stick to their red carpet signatures, it’s sometimes just as pleasant to see them switch up their look for something simple, straightforward, and done with a bit of quirk.