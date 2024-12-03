Emma Corrin just proved that a naked dress doesn’t always have to be nude colored. Last night in Berlin, the actor mixed see-through mesh and kitschy lace during the world premiere of Nosferatu.

Corrin hit the red carpet in a color-blocked party dress from Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 collection. The body of Corrin’s dress was done in a glittery olive green mesh fabric with hints of bright blue and deep fuchsia trim. A high-neck collar (also sheer) added a regal touch to things while the pop of lace along the hemline was a welcomed jolt of color. Corrin accented their runway outfit with gold-trimmed sling back pumps and a tousled pixie cut.

Tristar Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corrin’s red carpet styling didn’t steer too far away from the runway version that preiered during Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent show in September. Corrin decided to do without the model’s gold earrings and the multi-color jacket that she carried while on the catwalk, however.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

While lace fabrics are certainly associated with naked dressing, the quirky proportions that made up Corrin’s mini usually aren’t. Yes, their dress was completely sheer but there was something equally as erotic about those quirky little sleeve cuffs, that Transylvanian-esque ruffled collar and an eye-popping inclusion of pink at the hem.

Corrin, of course, has always marched to the beat of their own drummer—especially when it comes to risqué red carpet trends like the naked dress. The actor had one of the more memorable press runs of 2024 for Deapool & Wolverine where they wore the likes of pantless feather bodysuits, plaster Dilara Findikoglu dresses, and Schiaparelli jackets made from large statement belts. There was also that ultra-chic lingerie moment for the film’s Berlin premiere, also courtesy of Saint Laurent, where Corrin decided to go without pants yet again.

Corrin certainly isn’t one to back down from a risk. And with a few weeks left until Nosferatu hits theaters, who knows what they’ll bring to the red carpet next.