Emma Corrin was well ahead of the no pants curve when they wore knit Miu Miu underwear to the 2023 Venice Film Festival. And for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere last night, the actor continued their obsession with pantsless red carpet fashion. Albeit with a dark and gothic twist.

Corrin, who plays the supervillian Cassandra in the Marvel movie, dropped jaws on the step and repeat in a custom Nina Ricci look designed by Harris Reed. The piece was basically a luxe swimsuit tailor made for the red carpet. It featured a fuzzy black neckline that sat just below the actor’s shoulders and a hip-baring lower portion. Working with the stylist Harry Lambert, Corrin paired their Nina Ricci number with sheer tights and simple patent leather pumps. For glam, Corrin picked up on the dark palette of their bodysuit. They channeled a bygone Hollywood era through a dark red lip, shimmery nude eyeshadow, and a slicked-back pixie cut.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

After wowing the red carpet alongside the likes of Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively, Corrin later stepped out to an after party alongside their boyfriend Rami Malek. Corrin slipped into a two-tone satin mini dress while Malek wore a patterned top, gray jacket, and black dress pants.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Corrin has been nailing their red carpet fashion for quite some time now—something that’s only continued during the Deadpool press tour. The actor kicked things off earlier this month at the film’s Berlin premiere. They again wore a pansteless look (this one courtesy of Saint Laurent) that was a touch more lingerie-influenced than their latest moment. Corrin followed up that moment with a major belted Schiaparelli coat and, most recently, a plaster and feather dress by Dilara Findikoglu.

Over the past few weeks, Corrin and Lambert have managed to bridge the gap between full-on method dressing and capital-F Fashion moments. No, Corrin’s latest red carpet outfit might not have reached the same themed heights as Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively’s looks did. But it did prove one thing: Panstless red carpet fashion is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.