Buckle Up, Emma Corrin’s Schiaparelli Jacket Is a Wild Ride

Emma Corrin and stylist Harry Lambert are never sh about pulling a look. So it’s little surprise that of the many celebs that could potentially wear an oversized coat made of oversized cowboy-inspired buckles, they would be the one to do it.

Corrin’s latest stop for the Deadpool & Wolverine tour was in London. They turned up on the red carpet at the Eventim Apollo for the film’s UK sneak peek wearing a large (but cropped) black technical velvet coat from Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 collection. The crocodile-effect embossed coat features oversized sleeves and shoulders with contrasting white satin lapels. But designer Daniel Roseberry, a Plano native, needled his hometown inspirations into the surrealist design, covering it in a series of American West-inspired silver-plated buckles that also cover a matching and accompanying high-waisted corset belt.

The coat was worn without a shirt. The styling choice falls in line with another recent Schiaparelli look: Lily Collins turned up on a MaXXXine red carpet last month in spring 2024, also without a top.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like on the runway, Lambert finished the look with wide cotton denim pants and embossed patent leather cowboy boots. The earrings were swapped out for a pair from Cartier.

It’s simply the latest black look on the tour for Corrin. Instead of going topless while in Berlin, the performer went without pants. They wore a silk look from Saint Laurent with thigh-high sheer tights and strappy stilettos all in black.