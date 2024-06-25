What better time to explore a new look than on a new press tour? On Monday night, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins opted for a bit of an edge at the world premiere of her new film, A24’s MaXXXine in Hollywood. The biggest surprise: her hair cut.

Collins had teased a possible change on Instagram: “Good(bye) hair day…” she wrote with a photo of her hair.On the red carpet, she arrived with her locks cut into a short, chin length bob. The look was, to her credit, good hair, indeed.

With the shorter hair, she paired a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 collection. Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, the look was a light blue oversized blazer and a draped skirt of the same hue. (She’s a fan of the color, having worn a coat and skirt set from Prabal Gurung just a few years ago.) In place of a top, she sported an oversized gold necklace with large, statement charms: eyes of different shapes and colors made of rhinestone and enamel make up the piece.

Lily Collins attends the world premiere of A24's "MAXXXINE"at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

She kept the other accessories gold to match. Her Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos were the Italian brand’s open-toe Intriigo Strap sandals featuring a pointed toe and small, ankle strap.

The hair change is the latest in a long line of news ‘dos Collins has tried. She’s become something of a beauty chameleon. Over the years, she’s worn everything from prim updos to wavy curls and even fiery red dyes. She’s also cut her hair short a few times, most recently having done so in 2014 before growing it back out.

In the slasher MaXXXine, she plays Molly Bennett alongside Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, and more. In the 1980s film, Bennett is an actress on the set of the film The Puritan II.