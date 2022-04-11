Lily Collins has been on a red carpet roll, thanks in large part to her new go-to: suits. Having recently mastered the classic tuxedo, the 33-year-old Emily in Paris star took on skirt suits when she attended the hit Netflix series’s panel at the 39th annual PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Sunday. The aqua blue look came courtesy of Prabal Gurung’s spring 2022 collection. Unlike its original presentation on the runway, Collins buttoned the blazer to make a statement with her silhouette. She further changed things up by throwing in some neutrals in the form of a top and patent leather stilettos by the Italian footwear label Casadei.

“Brighter the better with @emilyinparis…,” Collins captioned her Instagram of the look, which put the focus on her towering beehive and signature bangs styled by Gregory Russell. (As well as her gold ring by Cartier; the actor took on the role of brand ambassador last summer.)

Photo by Filippo Fior

While onstage at the panel, Collins took a moment to reminisce on how she juggled filming Emily in Paris with planning for her wedding to the filmmaker Charlie McDowell last September, where she memorably wore a Ralph Lauren mermaid gown constructed entirely of lace. “We went to bed at five or six in the morning and then the next day I woke up at noon for my first wedding dress fitting,” Collins said. And in a very Mindy move, her costar Ashley Park made sure the experience was everything Emily—er, Lily—could have hoped for. “She came in and sprinkled rose petals down the hallway so that it was something to always remember.”