Lily Collins Leaves Emily in Paris by Stepping Out in a Black Tuxedo

Ever since she became nearly synonymous with her character from Emily in Paris in 2020, Lily Collins has largely taken on a notably feminine personal style not too far from her Netflix wardrobe. You’d be forgiven, then, for not recognizing the 33-year-old actor on Tuesday night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, which found her joining stars like Janelle Monáe and Jessica Chastain in the front row of Ralph Lauren’s first IRL runway show since the start of the pandemic. She turned up in a black tuxedo complete with a bowtie—naturally by Ralph Lauren—and slicked back her hair into a tight bun so as to have a similar silhouette as her husband, Charlie McDowell, who also wore a suit. The only feminine touches were a chainlink leather bag and stilettos.

“This [show] is particularly special to [us] because of all the memories we have with this house,” Collins wrote on Instagram. She memorably married McDowell in a long-sleeve mermaid gown that the Ralph Lauren team constructed entirely of lace in September of 2021. McDowell, on the other hand, wore a look reminiscent of the one that Collins wore on Tuesday evening.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the fall 2022 Ralph Lauren show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 22, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

It wasn’t long before Collins stepped out in another suit, this time one more in keeping with her typical personal style. Just an hour after sharing a look at her Ralph Lauren ensemble, Collins posted another Instagram featuring the bright orange double-breasted blazer and matching trousers she wore to appear on Live With Kelly and Ryan, fittingly characterizing it as “an extra dose of vitamin C” after a night out in black.