Emma Corrin Puts a Goth Spin on Their Signature Naked Dress

The naked dress has become the de facto uniform of Emma Corrin’s Nosferatu press tour (it’s also been a major component of their co-star Lily-Rose Depp’s fashion choices, too). So it was only fitting that Corrin would double down on their signature nude dress with perhaps their most gothic take to date.

Corrin stepped out to the Los Angeles premiere of the Robert Eggers film last night in a custom jet black look from Miu Miu. The actor slipped into a gauzy see-through gown trimmed with party-worthy sequins up top and featured built-in gloves. The actor accessorized with a netted headpiece and a silver ring from Cartier. For what it’s worth, Depp also indulged in some sheer dressing at last night’s premiere, albeit from the 1990s Chanel archives.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Corrin has always been willing to take big swings on the red carpet, so it should come as no surprise that they’ve reverted to their love of sheer dresses for Nosferatu press. At the film’s London premiere last week, Corrin slipped into a ghastly nipple-baring design from Sean McGirr’s spring 2025 collection for McQueen. This pale yellow number was perhaps the most “themed” moment of Corrin’s press tour thus far thanks to period details like a high-neck collar and dramatic pleats and drapes.

A few days prior in Berlin, Corrin hit the premiere stage in a multi-color lace dress from Saint Laurent that they wore sans undergarments.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corirn has been busy this year thanks to promotional duties for both Deadpool & Wolverine and Nosferatu. The actor has worn everything from no pants bodysuits to Schiaparelli jackets made from belts. Though interestingly, sheer fabrics weren’t as plentiful then as they have been for their latest appearances.

For Nosferatu, they’ve clearly settled on exclusively naked dressing—with enough goth accents sprinkled in to satisfy the horror crowd.