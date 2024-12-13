Chanel might have just named a new creative director in former Bottega Veneta designer Matthieu Blazy, but Lily-Rose Depp is happy to focus on the brand’s illustrious archives for her latest red carpet number. Last night, the actress looked angelic in Karl Lagerfeld-era couture during the Los Angeles premiere of her period horror film, Nosferatu.

Depp hit the red carpet in a pewter gray look straight from Lagerfeld’s fall 1995 Chanel couture runway. Her outfit was comprised of two layers. On top, Depp layered a sheer floor-length cape that was embroidered with dozens of demure sequins and baubles. Below, she wore a cloudy spaghetti strap dress that pooled elegantly on the black carpet. Depp’s explorations of sheer fabrics are usually extremely risqué—this subtle see-through moment, however, was pure vintage glamour.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following the red carpet, Depp mingled with her Nosferatu co-stars—including Emma Corrin who was decked out in a gothic Miu Miu moment—and guests like Charli XCX at the official after party. She removed her look’s sheer over lay, which placed even more emphasis on her beauty and accessory choices for the evening: a braided hairstyle framed by dainty silver earrings from Chanel.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Depp is a Chanel muse through and through (her mom, Vanessa Paradis, was a close friend and inspiration of Lagerfeld’s), and seemingly has envious amounts of access to the French maison’s archives. She’s no stranger to slipping into notable pieces from the brand’s past, with a special emphasis on Lagerfeld’s work, both on and off the red carpet. Last month, she attended her girlfriend 070Shake’s Los Angeles concert in a drop-waist Chanel number that Paradis had worn on the red carpet back in 2003.

During Nosferatu press alone, she’s worn a Victorian-esque skirt set and an elegant bow-trimmed dress at the 2024 Governors Awards. Considering both of those pieces were from Chanel’s 2020 and 2018 couture seasons, respectively, it looks as though Depp saved her most impressive (and oldest) vintage find for last night’s premiere.