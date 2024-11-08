Last night, Lily Rose-Depp attended her girlfriend 070Shake’s Los Angeles concert where guests were asked to dress in their finest “formal attire.” For Lily, that meant rewinding her usual 2000s mall style back several decades. The actress stepped out to the event like she had just emerged from the inside of a swanky 1920s jazz club.

Lily picked out a plunging skin-tone dress that was emblazoned with metallic needlework and embroidery. Judging by the rosette detail placed at the bust of her dress, it’s possible the piece was some sort of vintage Chanel number. Perhaps borrowed from the closet of Lily’s mom and longtime Karl Lagerfeld muse, Vanessa Paradis.

The actress paired her elevated flapper dress with a black topcoat that featured one black button at the center. Peep-toe Chanel pumps added a ladylike touch to the outfit as did Lily’s chandelier earrings and slicked-back updo. But perhaps what best tied Lily’s vintage-inspired look together was the dainty cigarette she puffed on while entering the El Rey theater. Because, major health concerns aside, is there anything more 1920s than cradling a cigarette in your hand? Especially if one happens to be wearing satin opera gloves. Hey, they weren’t aware of the mountains of research about the health detriments of smoking back then.

Lily then made her way out to the venue’s smoking section, of course, which really allowed for a full look at her dress. It was accented by two bold stripes at the waist and hips and even featured a criss-cross detail at the back.

Depp is apt at this particular pre-United States v. Philip Morris glam. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, videos of the making her way to the red carpet with a certain La Dolce Vita flair went viral. We wish she’d find a better choice in accessory, but we can’t argue with her commitment to glamour.