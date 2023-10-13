Lily-Rose Depp has proved herself to be something of a vintage savant over the past months—from her archival Cannes look in May to her love of ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier. Interestingly, though, over the course of a few weeks Depp has set her style sights set on another bygone era.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an ensemble that looked like it was plucked straight from a Midwestern shopping mall in the early 2000s. The actress wore a green cardigan that she turned into a crop top of sorts by closing a series of white buttons down the front.

From there, she added in an extremely simple, midriff-baring black pencil skirt. But it was truly her footwear choice that was perhaps the most early aughts signifier of her entire look. She went with a pair of black thong sandals complete with a sizable, yet not towering, heel. The star has slipped into similar 2000s styles of late—like snakeskin sling backs and cork wedges—and, clearly, as temperatures cool down, her love for yesteryear open-toe styles continues to heat up.

LESE/Bambam / BACKGRID

Like any good Y2K ensemble, Depp accessorized her look rather minimally—with a Gimaguas “Franca” shoulder bag, cross necklace, and a trusty claw hair clip. The actress tried out a similar nostalgic outfit formula earlier this month for a date night with 070 Shake.

She again went with a mini skirt, this one in pink, the same Gimaguas piece, and a 2005 Vivienne Westwood graphic t-shirt. Back in September, Depp was again out and about in Los Angeles with one of her off-duty looks—but this time, things were rounded out with a Gen Z touch.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Depp was seen chatting with her The Idol co-star Rachel Sennott wearing a sheer, knit long sleeve, patchwork low-rise denim, and a leather crossbody bag. While the pieces seemed to be out of her early aughts playbook, it was her choice of Margiela tabi kitten heels that brought things to the current decade.

Though the split-toe shoe has always been lauded amongst fashion insiders, the recent Tabi Swiper saga seemed to give the style even more standing. Coupled with the fashion’s love for everything archival, mini, and nostalgic, perhaps it won’t be too long until we’re all donning our best mall attire like Depp.