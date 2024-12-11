We’re deep in the 2020s by now, but Lily-Rose Depp is looking to the 1920s for her style inspiration. She wore a beaded fit dress of a flapper’s dream for the latest stop on her Nosferatu press tour, although, it came with a very of-the-moment update: it was almost completely see-through.

Depp joined her Nosferatu co-stars at a special screening of the Robert Eggers film on Tuesday evening. The actress slipped into a below-the-knee number that was dotted with metallic, vintage inspired embroidery. Depp went braless beneath the piece, which really showed off its plunging neckline and intricate beadwork. Fittingly, she wore “naked” PVC heels to match her sheer dress and styled her hair in long, Hollywood waves.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Depp has never backed down from a naked dressing moment on or off the red carpet. It’s a spirit that she and her Nosferatu co-star Emma Corrin have continued for their various press obligations. Corrin has mainly stuck to classic nude dressing (with some colorful twists) while Depp, in particular, has been balancing several different styles within her looks.

For a casual appearance in London last week, she slipped in a butter yellow set (sans undergarments, of course) comprised of a knit vest and a tiered mini skirt. She finished off her look with vintage Prada mules. It was something the actress would have worn out in Los Angeles, where she’s doubled down on a sort of “mall girl” style.

After a tweed school girl look a few days prior, Depp slipped into perhaps the most “method” moment of her Nosferatu press tour thus far last week: an archival Chanel couture number for the film’s world premiere.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

This set, a ruffled waistcoat with three-quarter sleeves and a matching full skirt, had a much more Victorian flair to it than the sheer and naked looks she’s been wearing elsewhere. For those unfamiliar with Nosferatu, it takes place in 1800s Germany which might explain Depp’s choice for her premiere here. The trailer alone had Depp outfitted in various period dresses, from run-of-the-mill night gowns to elaborate pannier dresses.

While it would have been something to see Depp outfitted solely in fashion referential to the 19th century, we’re glad she isn’t loosing sight of her signature naked look.