Emma Stone Embraces the Boho Trend in a Big Way

Emma Stone’s red carpet style is many things: quirky, experimental, eye-catching. But one word we would never use to describe the 35-year-old’s sartorial choices is bohemian. She usually opts for more structured pieces. If she does dabble in flowier fabrics, they’re usually reigned in with modern accompaniments. That’s why it was such a surprise when Stone arrived to the New York Film Festival on Sunday night in a decidedly bohemian dress.

The dress was, of course, Louis Vuitton hot off the runway of Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring/summer 2025 collection which just debuted in Paris just last week. Featuring a sheer chevron pattern, the asymmetrical skirt dipped at her waist before fluttering out below. The top boasted a more poncho-like design, tying at the actress’s elbows and creating ribbons of fabric that fell by her side. Like the runway model, Stone wore a black bodysuit underneath the dress, to combat the sheerness and the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction thanks to the cut of the skirt.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone finished off the ensemble with some black, peep toe pumps, layered gold necklaces, and allegedly a wig. There are rumors that Stone is hiding a newly-shaved head, buzzed off during the filming of her Bugonia, her next movie with her frequent collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos. In a clip from the red carpet, Stone can seemingly be seen telling Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton, about the wig. Filming for Bugonia—an English-language remake of the 2003 Korean cult film Save the Green Planet!—took place over the summer. According to IndieWire, the film had “ballooned” into something bigger than originally anticipated. Bugonia is slated for a November 2025 release, just in time for next year’s award season. For now, though, it seems Stone is placing her weight (and wig) behind another film.

Stone was in attendance at the festival to support A Real Pain, a new film she produced in partnership with her husband, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting. The film, which tells the story of two cousins as they take a trip to Poland, is both directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg. Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Grey co-star.