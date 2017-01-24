From Telluride to Toronto, Venice to Cannes, and back again, Emma Stone has a red carpet style that’s impossible to define. Over the years, wearing everything from demure Roland Mouret tea-length dresses to daring Prada designs, the actress has kept her audience on their toes. She sports childlike headbands just as well as all-too-adult thigh-high splits; and from Birdman to to La La Land to Disney’s Cruella, her ability to wear just about anything is a talent that also defines her choice of film.

These days, Stone’s contract with Louis Vuitton keeps her in the couture label, but she still makes it a point to shape-shift her style a bit when showing up at a premiere, fashion show, or even just out and about. Here, a look back at the Oscar winning actress’ best looks on and off the carpet.

2023: New York Film Festival Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stone tried her hand at the no pants trend with this trench coat dress from Louis Vuitton for the 2023 New York Film Festival.

2023: Louis Vuitton Dinner Francois Berthier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stone showed up to a 2023 Louis Vuitton dinner in a gravity-defying little black dress.

2023: When You Finish Saving The World Screening Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked as elegant as ever in a semi-sheer Louis Vuitton shift dress during the screening of When You Finish Saving The World.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stone almost matched perfectly with actress Alicia Vikander on the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

2022: Bleat Premiere Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stone, fittingly, looked like a Grecian goddess in this pleated off-the-shoulder gown during the premiere of Bleat in Athens.

2022: Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stone’s 2022 Louis Vuitton Met Gala dress had a special backstory—she wore the feather-trimmed piece on her wedding day.

2021: Cruella Premiere Getty Images Stone returned to the red carpet in 2021 for the premiere of Cruella, wearing a black Louis Vuitton suit with metallic detailing over a white pussy-bow blouse, and accessorizing with a red petite malle clutch.

2019: Paris Fashion Week Getty Images Paris Fashion Week saw Stone wearing a buttoned Louis Vuitton coat over lace accents in 2019.

2019: Met Gala Getty Images For the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala in 2019, Stone turned up in a sparkling Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with teased out ’80s hair.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Stone hit the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet in a pink-nude Louis Vuitton Atelier gown that was beaded like mermaid scales.

2019: Palm Springs Film Festival Getty Images Stone attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2019 wearing a sparkling floral sleeveless jumpsuit.

2019: Louis Vuitton Show Getty Images Stone perfected a business casual look for the Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise runway show—wearing an argyle sweater under a black and white blazer that she paired with sparkling black pants.

2017: Academy Awards Getty Images Stone attended the 2017 Oscars (where she took home the Best Actress Academy Award) wearing a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

2017: La La Land Screening Getty Images Stone was doing quiet luxury (in The Row) before it was cool for a screening of La La Land in 2017.

2017: W Magazine Best Performances Party Getty Images for W Magazine For the W Magazine Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles, Stone wore a floral and yellow one-shoulder dress from Gucci.

2016: Women In Entertainment Breakfast Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter Stone brought the sunshine in a sunflower yellow Giambattista Valli dress at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast in 2016.

2016: La La Land Screeening Getty Images This royal blue gown was the look of choice for a 2016 screening of La La Land.

2016: La La Land Screening Getty Images for Lionsgate For a screening of La La Land in 2016, Stone looked effortless in a Rosetta Getty look and nude heels.

2016: Denver Film Festival Getty Images The star cut a glamorous figure in Chanel at the premiere of La La Land during the Denver Film Festival in 2016.

2016: Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize WireImage Stone showed up to the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize in honor of Bill Murray wearing a mauve and cream trimmed Prada dress and silver heels.

2016: La La Land Screening FilmMagic/Getty Images At the screening of La La Land during the Mill Valley Film Festival in 2016, Stone dazzled in a lace Rodarte look.

2016: Toronto International Film Festival FilmMagic/Getty Images Stone kept it simple for the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival in a floral Chanel look and knife heels.

2016: La La Land Press Conference WireImage/Getty Images The actress matched her hair with this orange Chanel look for a La La Land press conference in 2016.

2016: Toronto International Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images Stone shined in this gold Rochas number at the party for Katie Says Goodbye at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016.

2016: Venice Film Festival GC Images/Getty Images Stone opted for this casual Chanel knitted look at the Venice Film Festival in 2016.

2016: Venice Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images The actress looked every bit of her movie star self in an Atelier Versace gown for the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

2016: Hollywood Foreign Press Association Banquet WireImage/Getty Images This dreamy Roland Mouret dress had surprise detailing in the form of a patterned, cut-out motif.

2016: Met Gala Getty Images Stone dazzled in a corseted Prada look, complete with a daring side slit, at the 2016 Met Gala.

2014: Birdman Screening Getty Images The actress made a statement in a sequined Jason Wu number at the Birdman screening in 2014.

2014: Spider-Man Press Tour Getty Images Stone wore a grey menswear look while promoting Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield in London.

2011: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty Images Stone sported blonde locks at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscars party that she paired with a two-toned patterned mini dress.

2007: Superbad Premiere Getty Images Stone attended the premiere of Superbad, her breakout film, in 2007 while wearing a powder blue dress.