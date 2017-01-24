From Telluride to Toronto, Venice to Cannes, and back again, Emma Stone has a red carpet style that’s impossible to define. Over the years, wearing everything from demure Roland Mouret tea-length dresses to daring Prada designs, the actress has kept her audience on their toes. She sports childlike headbands just as well as all-too-adult thigh-high splits; and from
Birdman to to La La Land to Disney’s Cruella, her ability to wear just about anything is a talent that also defines her choice of film.
These days, Stone’s contract with Louis Vuitton keeps her in the couture label, but she still makes it a point to shape-shift her style a bit when showing up at a premiere, fashion show, or even just out and about. Here, a look back at the Oscar winning actress’ best looks on and off the carpet.
2023: New York Film Festival
Stone tried her hand at the no pants trend with this trench coat dress from Louis Vuitton for the 2023 New York Film Festival.
2023: Louis Vuitton Dinner
2023:
When You Finish Saving The World Screening Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress looked as elegant as ever in a semi-sheer Louis Vuitton shift dress during the screening of
When You Finish Saving The World.
2022: Academy Museum Gala
Stone almost matched perfectly with actress
Stone, fittingly, looked like a Grecian goddess in this pleated off-the-shoulder gown during the premiere of
Stone’s 2022 Louis Vuitton Met Gala dress had a special backstory—she wore the feather-trimmed piece on her
wedding day.
Stone returned to the red carpet in 2021 for the premiere of
Cruella, wearing a black Louis Vuitton suit with metallic detailing over a white pussy-bow blouse, and accessorizing with a red petite malle clutch.
Paris Fashion Week saw Stone wearing a buttoned Louis Vuitton coat over lace accents in 2019.
For the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala in 2019, Stone turned up in a sparkling Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with teased out ’80s hair.
2019: Golden Globe Awards
Stone hit the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet in a pink-nude Louis Vuitton Atelier gown that was beaded like mermaid scales.
2019: Palm Springs Film Festival
Stone attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2019 wearing a sparkling floral sleeveless jumpsuit.
Stone perfected a business casual look for the Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise runway show—wearing an argyle sweater under a black and white blazer that she paired with sparkling black pants.
Stone attended the 2017 Oscars (where she took home the Best Actress Academy Award) wearing a gold Givenchy Haute Couture gown.
2017:
La La Land Screening
Stone was doing quiet luxury (in The Row) before it was cool for a screening of
La La Land in 2017.
2017:
For the
W Magazine Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party in Los Angeles, Stone wore a floral and yellow one-shoulder dress from Gucci.
2016: Women In Entertainment Breakfast
Stone brought the sunshine in a sunflower yellow Giambattista Valli dress at the
Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment breakfast in 2016.
2016:
La La Land Screeening
This royal blue gown was the look of choice for a 2016 screening of
La La Land.
2016:
For a screening of
La La Land in 2016, Stone looked effortless in a Rosetta Getty look and nude heels.
2016: Denver Film Festival
The star cut a glamorous figure in Chanel at the premiere of
La La Land during the Denver Film Festival in 2016.
2016: Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize
Stone showed up to the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize in honor of Bill Murray wearing a mauve and cream trimmed Prada dress and silver heels.
2016:
La La Land Screening
At the screening of
La La Land during the Mill Valley Film Festival in 2016, Stone dazzled in a lace Rodarte look.
2016: Toronto International Film Festival
Stone kept it simple for the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival in a floral Chanel look and knife heels.
2016:
La La Land Press Conference
The actress matched her hair with this orange Chanel look for a
La La Land press conference in 2016.
2016: Toronto International Film Festival
Stone shined in this gold Rochas number at the party for
Katie Says Goodbye at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016.
2016: Venice Film Festival
Stone opted for this casual Chanel knitted look at the Venice Film Festival in 2016.
2016:
Venice Film Festival
The actress looked every bit of her movie star self in an Atelier Versace gown for the 2016 Venice Film Festival.
2016: Hollywood Foreign Press Association Banquet
This dreamy Roland Mouret dress had surprise detailing in the form of a patterned, cut-out motif.
Stone dazzled in a corseted Prada look, complete with a daring side slit, at the 2016 Met Gala.
The actress made a statement in a sequined Jason Wu number at the
Birdman screening in 2014.
2014:
Spider-Man Press Tour
Stone wore a grey menswear look while promoting
Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield in London.
2011:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Stone sported blonde locks at the 2011
Vanity Fair Oscars party that she paired with a two-toned patterned mini dress.
Stone attended the premiere of
Superbad, her breakout film, in 2007 while wearing a powder blue dress.
This article was originally published on
Jan. 24, 2017