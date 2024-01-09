Emma Stone is one busy leading lady. After taking home a Golden Globe Award on Sunday, for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, the actress returned to to her red carpet ways less than 24 hours later to attend the finale premiere of The Curse.

Stone stepped out to the screening, held at the the Beverly Hills Fine Arts Theatre, wearing an extremely sophisticated take on sheer red carpet fashion. Her dress, from Givenchy’s spring 2024 collection, featured thin spaghetti straps and a simple mid-length silhouette. The gauzy fabric of the dress made for a more relaxed, yet extremely elegant, look than we’ve seen recently from Stone (especially when compared to her dramatic Globes ensemble). That laid-back feel was only further enhanced by a bit of sheer paneling near the skirt which she layered with matching see-through tights.

The runway version of Stone’s look, designed by Matthew Williams, featured a whole lot more sheer than her reworked interpretation—mainly at the midsection and towards the bottom of the piece. Even when the actress does wade into more risky red carpet territory with something such as see-through paneling, like the cut-out Louis Vuitton gown she wore for the Poor Things premiere, it’s done so with a touch of Old Hollywood elegance—something that was only heightened by her classic red lip and slicked back hair style.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s shaping up to be quite the awards season for Stone. She notched her first major win at the Globes for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ epic, taking home Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, and is among a few front runners for the Academy Award later in March. Stone already showed out for the Poor Things press tour, dazzling in princess blue and quirky cut-outs, and it looks as though she’s doing much of the same on the awards circuit.

At the Globes, she stepped out in a jaw-dropping custom look from Louis Vuitton. The gown was very 1920s meets modern Hollywood star, complete with delicate floral beading, a plunging neckline, and a lengthy center slit. At the Palm Springs Festival just a few days prior, she offered up something completely different in the form of satin tailoring and a bedazzled kimono. Next up on Stone’s calendar is the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 14th where she is up for Best Actress. We’ll be waiting patiently to see what she and stylist Petra Flannery will pull out for the red carpet.