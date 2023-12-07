Lately, Emma Stone has been favoring a business chic look or a mod matching set for her press appearances. But, that affinity doesn’t mean she’s not willing to switch things up every now and then. On Wednesday, Stone slipped into an artful see-through look for the New York City premiere of Poor Things.

Stone attended premiere night, along with the likes of Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson, and Suki Waterhouse, in a custom Louis Vuitton slip dress. But this wasn’t any old slip. Or any regular sheer gown for that matter. Instead, the piece was designed with perfectly placed cut-outs that revealed Stone’s skin underneath. In between, the gauzy yellow fabric was lined with an array of pearl and sequin embellishments. As the silhouette of the Louis Vuitton number was fairly simple, the skin-baring details created an illusion of sorts. Is it sheer? Is it a cut-out? Maybe a bit of both.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

The 35-year-old’s dress finished in a slight high-low hemline, with a mini train trailing behind, which allowed just enough of her metallic silver heels to peek through. She pulled her recently re-dyed red hair back into a casual updo and opted for a bold coral lip. Her single accessory, a very early aughts velvet choker with a sequined flower, was the perfect finishing touch for the playful premiere look.

Later that night, Stone switched into another ensemble for a post-premiere event. She was spotted in a chamapagne-colored dress, complete with a deep neckline, that she layered with a sleek black coat. She kept on the same silver heels and carried a monogram clutch from Louis Vuitton.

“I wanted to play Bella because it felt like acceptance of what it is to be a woman, to be free, to be scared and brave," Stone explained of her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, based on Alisdair Gray’s 1992 novel of the same name. “She's understanding what it is to be a member of society,” the actress said, adding, “The more autonomous she becomes, the more challenged these men seem to be by it.”