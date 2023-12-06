Emma Stone’s time as a blonde is up (at least, for now). After unveiling an icy dye job back in August, where she also chopped off inches from her hair, the actress returned to her traditional red locks on Tuesday. Of course she did so quite stylishly—stepping out in New York City wearing a retro twist on winter neutrals.

The actress was spotted attending a Poor Things screening at the Museum of Modern Art in her stylish take on the mod look (topped off by a coat by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière). The shape of her camel-colored coat, which featured the French brand’s monogram at the sleeves, was totally ’60s with statement clasps, exposed stitching, and exaggerated shoulders. Underneath, the star slipped into a light brown Kenzo set that consisted of a paneled mini skirt and matching jacket. What really gave things even more of a retro edge were the actress’ suede heel boots and pair of accessories—gold hoop earrings and a quilted shoulder bag complete with a flashy chain.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stone is in full promotion mode for her upcoming film Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, which is receiving considerable awards buzz. In it, she plays Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a scientist (she also served as a producer on the film). “My character Bella is a bit of a Frankenstein, but she’s also a bit of an experiment in the sense that everything is happening very rapidly on her,” Stone explained in June. “So her hair grows about two inches every couple of days. It had to get longer and longer quickly because that’s what happened in the book.” Well, now that filming has wrapped, it’s safe to assume Stone is free to do as she wishes with her hair.