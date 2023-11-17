Emma Stone Glams Up Boardroom Staples

Emma Stone might be channeling inner Joanna Gaines for The Curse, but her pair of looks yesterday had her ready to take over a local board room. On Thursday, the actress stepped out in Los Angeles to promote her new series and brought along a pair of glammed up, business chic looks to match.

Stone was in town to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live along with her co-star Nathan Fielder. On her way into the studio, she was spotted in a crisp two-piece power suit from Louis Vuitton. Stone paired the double-breasted blazer, which featured buttons down the front and wide lapels, with nothing but a black lace bra that poked out from underneath. The actress then added some edge to things with a pair of strappy sandal heels and a gold link necklace and finished everything off with a pair of oval-framed sunglasses. Stone also showed off her icy platinum hair, which she first unveiled back in August, in loose waves and rocked a bold, mauve lip.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After appearing on the late night show, Stone then switched into something that, while a touch more casual, was still a twist on the business woman look. The actress opted for a black undershirt and a statement navy overcoat she wore on her shoulders. For contrast, Stone went with a loose-fitting pair of pinstripe pants in a shiny champagne color. To finish off the ensemble, the 35-year-old stepped out in black pointed-toe heels and carried a monogram Louis Vuitton bag.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

During their appearance on Kimmel, Stone and Fielder did discuss The Curse, but by way of a bit that responded to a The New York Times review that called the latter’s performance “stiff” and “limited.” Fielder explained, “They don’t get that I’m playing a stiff, nerdy guy, which as you can see, is very different than the real me,” as Stone added, “This is the Nathan I met!”