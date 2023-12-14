Just days after the star-studded New York premiere of Poor Things, Emma Stone was back to her leading lady ways in London. The actress dazzled on Thursday as she stepped out to a gala screening of the movie in a powder blue evening dress from Louis Vuitton. Complete with a not-your-average, high fashion robe, of course.

Stone’s slip dress featured a plunging, v-shaped neckline and quirky asymmetrical stitching that traveled across the skirt. The hemline seemed to have a life of its own, jutting out slightly from the rest of the piece and creating an almost elipse-like effect. Rows of matching buttons on the sides of the dress added a touch of elegance while a sheer panel at the bodice maintained some modesty up top. As if the midi dress wasn’t enough of a statement on its own, Stone topped off her look with an elegant blue robe that she draped loosely over her arms.

Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For glam, Stone went with her natural, flush complexion, a bold lip, and tucked her recently dyed red hair behind her ears. Diamond cluster earrings, gold cocktail rings, and silver sandal heels all added to some sparkle to things, too.

Stone’s London appearance comes exactly one week after she returned to the red carpet for the New York premiere of Poor Things. While stars like Taylor Swift and Robert Pattinson showed support, all eyes were on Stone as she graced the step and repeat in a quirky cut-out gown by Louis Vuitton. Like her London slip dress, her New York look subtly reimagined a red carpet detail—in this case, sheer. Instead traditional mesh fabric, her look was cut with a variety of embellished and see-through sections.

The actress recently earned a Golden Globe nod for her role as Bella Baxter and is a top contender for a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film experience and to have our Poor Things family recognized together is a dream,” Stone said of her recent nomination, adding “Bella Baxter is my favorite character that I’ve ever had the honor of playing and the journey of making this film is one that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”